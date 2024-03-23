Ebobisse rallies Earthquakes to 3-2 victory over Sounders

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeromy Ebobisse scored one minute after Danny Musovski pulled Seattle even late in the second half, rallying the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory over the Sounders on Saturday night.

Defender Vítor Costa de Brito scored in the 42nd minute and Cristian Espinoza followed with a goal a minute later and the Earthquakes (1-4-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

De Brito used an assist from Bruno Wilson off a corner kick to score his second goal in his fifth career appearance. Espinoza scored with his right foot in close — following a review — giving the Earthquakes a two-goal lead on the way to their first victory after four straight losses to begin the season.

Even the return of goalkeeper Stefan Frei failed to get the winless Sounders (0-2-2) on track this season. Seattle went 0-1-2 with Andrew Thomas in goal while Frei recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Sounders rallied to tie the match in the second half, using a penalty-kick goal by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 72nd minute and the equalizer by Danny Musovski in the 81st. Cody Baker had an assist on the first netter of the season for Musovski. Ruidíaz has scored twice this season.

San Jose’s win evens the all-time series at 15-15-9, but the Earthquakes have rolled to a 4-0-1 record in five matchups since the start of the 2022 season.

Frei finished with four saves for the Sounders.

William Yarbrough stopped five shots in his first career start for the Earthquakes. Yarbough spent the previous four seasons with the Colorado Rapids, who traded him to San Jose in January.

Seattle stays on the road to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. San Jose travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport