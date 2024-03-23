Cardet scores 30 to lead Chicago State over UC San Diego 77-75 in CBI

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points to lead 15th-seeded Chicago State to a 77-75 victory over No. 2 seed UC San Diego on Saturday in the first round of the CBI Tournament.

Cardet shot 11 for 23 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (13-18). Jahsean Corbett scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting with four 3-pointers, adding nine rebounds. Noble Crawford scored 13.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones and Tyler McGhie both scored 17 to lead the Tritons (21-12). Tait-Jones also had six rebounds. Bryce Pope finished with 16 points and two steals.

Chicago State, an independent, advances to play the winner of Sunday’s first-round matchup between No. 7 seed Fairfield and 10th-seeded Little Rock in Monday’s quarterfinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.