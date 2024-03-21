Fresno State AD Terry Tumey leaves the school after 6 years

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State has announced that athletic director Terry Tumey will be leaving the school after six years.

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced Thursday that the two sides had “mutually agreed” to the decision. Rob Acunto will serve as interim athletic director.

“I sincerely appreciate Terry’s six years of dedicated service to Fresno State and the support he has provided to our campus, community, and most importantly, to our student-athletes,” Sandoval said in a statement. “We wish Terry all the best for a fulfilling future.”

Tumey began his tenure in August 2018 and hired Kalen DeBoer as head football coach in 2020. He then brought back Jeff Tedford after DeBoer left to take the head coaching job at Washington following the 2021 season.

Tumey said in a statement on social media that it was an honor to hold the job and was grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to offer my sincerest appreciation to all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and supporters for their efforts to push Fresno State athletics forward during my tenure,” he said. “We have faced and defeated many challenges. And although much remains to be done, I leave with confidence that our contributions have made a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Acunto has been at Fresno State since last August. He was the deputy director of athletics before taking over as interim AD. He had been athletic director at Presbyterian College before coming to Fresno State.