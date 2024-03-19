McCarron scores 2 goals to lead Predators over Sharks 8-2, team extends point streak to 15 games

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored two goals, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and two assists and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 8-2 on Tuesday night, extending the team’s point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games.

Jason Zucker, Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski and Tommy Novak also scored and Juuse Saros made 18 saves for Nashville, which is 13-0-2 over its last 15 games. Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan McDonagh had three assists each. Nashville was 14-0-1 between Feb. 19 and March 19, 2018.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund also scored and Magnus Chrona made 32 saves for San Jose, 1-12-2 over its last 15.

Josi scored the game’s first goal with 8:42 remaining in the opening period.

Off an offensive zone faceoff win, Ryan McDonagh sent a pass from the left point to Josi at the right point, where he beat Chrona with a one-timer for his 18th goal of the season.

Granlund evened it with 2:42 remaining in the first with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot.

Ferraro gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 5:46 of the second with a wrist shot from above the right circle that beat Saros on the far side.

Zucker tapped home the rebound at 9:37 of the second. It was Zucker’s second goal as a Predator since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on trade deadline day.

Nashville regained the lead with 4:34 remaining in the second, when McCarron buried the rebound of Sherwood’s shot from the slot.

Evangelista followed with 2:10 remaining in the second, converting on a nice backhand from the slot that beat Chrona high to the stick side.

McCarron scored his second of the game with 9:25 left in the third and Jankowski, Forsberg and Novak also scored in the final period to help Nashiville pull away.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Predators: Visit Florida Thursday night.

