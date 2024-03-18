The 49ers have been docked a 2025 fifth-round draft pick for an accounting error

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have forfeited a 2025 draft pick and had a 2024 fourth-round pick moved down four spots because of an accounting error regarding the salary cap.

The NFL announced the punishment on Monday that docks San Francisco a fifth-round pick in 2025 and moves this year’s fourth-rounder from its original spot at No. 131 to No. 135 after compensatory picks that round.

The league said the punishment came after a review found that administrative payroll accounting errors at the end of the 2022 league year resulted in the team misreporting player compensation from that season.

The NFL said the investigation determined the Niners would have remained under the salary cap regardless of the error and there was no intent to circumvent the cap.

“We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error,” the team said in a statement. “At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the league or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake.”

San Francisco still has three picks in the fourth round, including No. 124 from Dallas from a deal made last summer for quarterback Trey Lance. The Niners have a compensatory pick that now moves from No. 133 to No. 132, as well as their own pick now at No. 135.

The 49ers also announced several free agent signings Monday, including a one-year deal with backup tackle Brandon Parker.

San Francisco also made official several moves that had been reported last week, including a two-year contract with defensive end Leonard Floyd, and one-year deals for linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Isaac Yiadom.

