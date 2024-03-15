UC Davis knocks off Hawaii in Big West semifinal, 68-65

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 25 points and second-seeded UC Davis held off Hawaii 68-65 in the Big West Conference semifinals Friday night.

The Aggies advance to Saturday’s conference championship game to face fourth-seeded Long Beach State, which beat top-seeded UC Irvine, 83-79.

Pepper shot 10 for 23, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Aggies (20-12). Kane Milling scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Ty Johnson shot 3 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-14) were led in scoring by Bernardo da Silva, who finished with 14 points. Juan Munoz added 11 points for Hawaii. Justin McKoy also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

UC Davis went into halftime leading Hawaii 31-29. Milling scored nine points in the half. Pepper scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UC Davis to a three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.