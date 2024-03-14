McKoy scores 16, Hawaii beats CSU Northridge 75-68 in Big West quarterfinal

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Justin McKoy had 16 points in third-seeded Hawaii’s 75-68 win over the No. 7 seed, CSU Northridge on Thursday night in the Big West Conference quarterfinals.

The Rainbow Warriors advance to face second-seeded UC Davis in Friday’s semifinals.

McKoy shot 4 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (20-13). Bernardo da Silva scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 12 from the line and added nine rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens led the way for the Matadors (19-15) with 22 points and nine rebounds. CSU Northridge also got 18 points from Dionte Bostick. Keonte Jones also had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii took the lead with 3:26 left in the first half and never looked back. McKoy led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-30 at the break. Hawaii outscored CSU Northridge by one point in the final half, while da Silva led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.