Raiders release receiver Hunter Renfrow in a salary cap move

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have released receiver Hunter Renfrow less than two years after signing him to a lucrative contract extension.

Renfrow confirmed the long-expected decision on social media on Wednesday, thanking his teammates and coaches for inspiring him over his five years with the franchise.

Renfrow went from being one of the best additions under Jon Gruden’s regime to a little-used player the past two seasons under former coach Josh McDaniels and current coach Antonio Pierce.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow emerged as the focal point of the passing game in 2021, when he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl nod and help lead the Raiders to the playoffs.

Renfrow was rewarded for that in 2022 with a two-year contract extension worth $31.7 million. But he was unable to repeat that production the past two seasons.

Renfrow was hampered by injuries in 2022, when he finished with what then were career lows of 36 catches for 330 yards in 10 games.

He was healthy last season but even less productive, with 25 catches for 255 yards in 17 games, leading to the decision to release him instead of paying him an $11.2 million base salary for 2024.

Renfrow finished his tenure with the Raiders with 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns in five seasons.

The move saves the Raiders $8.21 million in salary cap room but does carry a $5.5 million dead cap hit. Las Vegas can create even more salary cap room by releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before he is owed an $11.25 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Garoppolo’s $11.25 million base salary had been guaranteed but was voided when he was suspended two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Raiders will take a $17.1 million dead cap hit when they do release Garoppolo.

