People injured at law enforcement training facility in Southern California, the FBI says

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — People were injured Wednesday during law enforcement exercises at an FBI training facility in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers with one of the FBI’s law enforcement partners were using the facility in Irvine when the unspecified accident occurred, bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

She said no FBI personnel were injured.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the FBI and local law enforcement agencies, Eimiller said.