The 49ers agree to 2-year extension with special teams standout George Odum

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a two-year extension with special teams standout George Odum that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

Odum’s agent, Matt Glose, said the deal reached Tuesday will be worth up to $10 million for the two seasons. Odum is owed a $1.125 base salary in 2024 in the final season of a three-year, $9.5 million contract signed in 2022.

Odum was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 for the 49ers when he led the NFL with 21 tackles on special teams. He also had an interception as a safety on defense.

Odum played only 11 games last season because of a torn biceps injury but was able to return for the playoffs. Odum had 10 special teams tackles in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Odum has played only 75 snaps on defense during his two seasons with San Francisco but is a leader on special teams. The Niners’ coverage units struggled a bit in his absence last season and they wanted to keep him for the long term.

Odum has 75 special teams tackles for Indianapolis and San Francisco since entering the NFL in 2018, leading the NFL in that span. Odum was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 for the Colts when he led the league with 19 special teams tackles.

