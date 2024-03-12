Skip to Content
Montana State secures 74-71 victory over Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference Tournament

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III had 19 points in Montana State’s 74-71 win against Sacramento State on Tuesday in a semifinal of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Bobcats advanced to the championship game on Wednesday against the winner of the late semifinal between No. 8 Idaho State and No. 3 Montana.

Ford added six rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (16-17). Sam Lecholat scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Brandon Walker finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Austin Patterson led the way for the Hornets (10-24, 2-1) with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emil Skytta added 12 points for Sacramento State. Zee Hamoda had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Walker put up nine points in the first half for Montana State, who led 42-38 at the break. Montana State took the lead for good with 17:32 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Ford to make it a 50-47 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

associatedpress

