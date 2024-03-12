Connor Bedard has goal, 4 assists for single-game point high as Blackhawks beat Ducks 7-2

By TIM CRONIN

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and four assists to set his single-game high in points, Philipp Kurashev scored twice and had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Donato, Seth Jones, MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson also scored for Chicago, which has won two straight games for just the second time this season.

“We have to realize it’s only two games,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We’re doing a great job to get to this point and now we’ve got to push it even more.”

Brett Leason scored both goals for the Ducks, who dropped their third straight.

Bedard, the top overall pick in last year’s draft and a leading candidate for rookie of the year, got his fifth point when he assisted on Johnson’s power-play goal midway through the third period. The 18-year-old Bedard has eight points in two games and 10 in the last four.

“There were a lot of positives,” Bedard said. “It’s funny. I had eight straight games without a goal, then you have a couple big ones and people forget about that. Enjoy, but we’ve got to turn the page.”

The Blackhawks, suddenly resurgent on the power play, scored four times with the man advantage.

“Give them credit,” Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. “It’s a 4-2 game, and they came out the second or third shift of the third period and stripped us of the puck on a forecheck and made it 5-2 (on Entwistle’s goal). Now you’re chasing the game.”

Aside from being involved in a third-period scrap behind his net, Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek had a relatively quiet night, making 27 saves. Anaheim’s John Gibson made 20 stops before getting into the scrap and getting pulled in favor of Lukas Dostal, who made four saves.

Leason’s short-handed goal opened the scoring midway through the first period, but the Blackhawks evened the score before their power play expired when Donato poked the puck behind Gibson during a goal-mouth scrum.

It took Chicago just 1:34 to tie the game a second time following Leason’s goal early in the second period. Kurashev took Bedard’s pass on a 2-on-1 and beat Gibson from short right wing. Nick Foligno picked up the first of his career-high four assists by starting the play.

“I think they were just good on the forecheck,” Leason said. “We just couldn’t get a lot of pucks out. They were quick to transition off our turnovers.”

Jones’ pinch deep into Anaheim territory resulted in the Blackhawks’ second power-play score and a 3-2 lead, with Bedard picking up an assist.

“That’s nice for a change after being on the other side of it,” Foligno said. “We’ve been a work in progress. It’s nice to see us get rewarded for the hard work we’ve put in.”

Chicago made it 4-2 with 28 seconds left in the middle period when Bedard scored his 20th of the season, set up by Kurashev, who collected his 100th NHL point. Bedard is the first Blackhawk to score 20 goals as an 18-year-old since Ed Olczyk did it in 70 games as a rookie in the 1984-85 season.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup after missing 60 games with an injured groin. He set up Entwistle’s goal.

