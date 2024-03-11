Oscars draw an estimated 19.5 million viewers, the show’s highest ratings in four years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars draw an estimated 19.5 million viewers, the show’s highest ratings in four years.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars draw an estimated 19.5 million viewers, the show’s highest ratings in four years.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.