Jets re-signing K Greg Zuerlein, AP sources say. New York also adds CB Isaiah Oliver

The New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year contract, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The contract, agreed upon before the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency began, is worth $8.4 million with $4.2 million guaranteed, according to one of the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the move.

The Jets did announce they signed former 49ers and Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who was released by San Francisco last month.

After instability for several years at the kicker position, the Jets have gotten consistency from the 36-year-old Zuerlein in his two seasons. He was 35 of 38 on field goal attempts last season, including 5 of 6 from 50 yards or more.

Zuerlein set the Jets’ franchise record with 26 consecutive field goals made and tied for the league lead with four tying or winning kicks. He spent his first eight seasons with the Rams before kicking for the Cowboys for two years. Zuerlein has converted 83.1% of his field goal attempts in his career.

His return helps stabilize a special teams unit that was among the best in the league last season. Punter Thomas Morstead is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, but he could also return after having a standout season.

The move to bring back Zuerlein comes on a day when New York lost arguably its most notable free agent when edge rusher Bryce Huff agreed to a three-year deal for $51 million with Philadelphia, according to another person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Oliver brings depth to the Jets’ defensive backfield behind fellow slot cornerback Michael Carter II.

A second-round pick by Atlanta out of Colorado in 2018, Oliver played under Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 2020 when Ulbrich was the Falcons’ D-coordinator and linebackers coach.

Oliver spent his first five seasons in Atlanta before signing last offseason with San Francisco, where he made six starts and played special teams.

In six seasons, Oliver has three interceptions, 36 passes defensed, two sacks, nine quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

