UC Riverside knocks off UCSB 81-64

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Smith scored 28 points as UC Riverside beat UC Santa Barbara 81-64 on Saturday night.

Smith also had six rebounds for the Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Barrington Hargress went 5 of 15 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Josh Pierre-Louis led the Gauchos (16-14, 9-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Yohan Traore added 16 points for UCSB. Cole Anderson also recorded 11 points.

