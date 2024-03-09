Clippers rally in fourth quarter to extend winning streak to 3 in 112-102 victory over Bulls

By JOE REEDY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for their third straight victory, 112-102 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

James Harden had his second triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Norman Powell came off the bench and scored 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter as the Clippers scored 11 straight points to open the period after trailing 85-83 after three.

Ivica Zubac had 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter as Los Angeles came back from a 16-point deficit early in the period. The Clippers have won four of six.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and 10 assists, but the Bulls had their three-game winning streak snapped. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as the Bulls built a 57-46 lead.

Chicago extended its advantage to 14 on Ayo Dosunmu’s 3-pointer 46 seconds into the third quarter. The Clippers then countered with a 23-9 run to tie it at 69-all midway through the quarter.

