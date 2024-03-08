Hayes, McKinney lead San Diego past Pepperdine 57-52 in West Coast Conference Tournament

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — PJ Hayes led San Diego with 15 points and Wayne McKinney III hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining for the lead as the Toreros defeated Pepperdine 57-52 on Friday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

After McKinney’s basket, he was fouled defending Pepperdine’s inbounds pass and he added two free throws.

Fifth-seeded San Diego will play fourth-seeded Santa Clara in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Hayes shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Toreros (18-14). McKinney added 10 points while going 2 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Kevin Patton Jr. finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Malik Moore led the eighth-seeded Waves (13-20) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Pepperdine also got 14 points, 15 rebounds and two steals from Michael Ajayi. Jevon Porter also recorded 12 points and four blocks.

Hayes put up 13 points in the first half for San Diego, which led 34-26 at halftime. McKinney scored a team-high 10 points for San Diego in the second half.

