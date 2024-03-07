Skip to Content
Mitchell’s 37 lead UCSB past Long Beach State 76-74

Published 10:27 pm

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 37 points led UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 76-74 on Thursday.

Mitchell had five assists for the Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Beach (18-13, 10-9) were led by Marcus Tsohonis, who recorded 25 points and four steals. Jadon Jones added 18 points for Long Beach State. Lassina Traore also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

