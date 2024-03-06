Cherundolo fined $10,000 by Major League Soccer for saying match should not have been played in snow

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo was fined $10,000 by Major League Soccer on Wednesday for complaining that last weekend’s game against Salt Lake was played amid snow and lightning.

The league said Cherundolo’s comments after Saturday’s 3-0 loss in Utah were in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.

MLS cited a provision in its 2024 competition manual that states “public criticism” is “conduct that is detrimental to the public image and reputation of MLS and/or the club. Such behavior is subject to discipline by the commissioner or his designee.”

The start of the game in Sandy, Utah, was pushed back about two hours because of the weather and the match was stopped 3 1/2 minutes in and interrupted for about an hour because of lightning.

“It was not difficult conditions — impossible conditions,” Cherundolo said after the game. “An absolute joke that we had to play today. Not safe for the players. One of the worst professional sporting events I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m actually, I feel terrible for the players, we put them through this. Game could have been and should have been called many times beforehand. In my opinion, an absolute disgrace that we played today.”

Cherundolo, 45, is in his third season as LA’s coach and led the team to the 2022 MLS title. A former defender, he played for Germany’s Hannover from 1998 to 2014 and made 87 appearances for the United States, playing in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer