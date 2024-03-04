Skip to Content
Hawks sign former Lakers, Knicks forward Dylan Windler to 2-way contract

Published 4:41 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks announced Monday they have signed forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-7 Windler has played in a combined 11 games this season with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

The 27-year-old Windler has averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in his four-year NBA career, including three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the No. 26 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft by Cleveland and most recently played for the Lakers on a two-way contract. The Lakers waived Windler on Saturday.

Windler is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s game at the Knicks.

