College baseball notebook: TCU newcomers key in program-best 12-0 start

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

TCU has gotten out to a program-best 12-0 start with big contributions from freshmen and transfers who have replaced major contributors from the team that made the College World Series.

The Horned Frogs beat Southern California twice and Arizona State once over the weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. They host Abilene Christian on Tuesday before opening Big 12 play at Kansas on Friday.

The Frogs have had a flair for the dramatic. Eight of their wins have been by three runs or less, including five by one run. They have three walk-off wins, and in two others they scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after erasing a big deficit.

“They find ways to win,” coach Kirk Saarloos said. “We’ve got to pitch better. The main thing is the pitching has held up against really good ballclubs. We’ve had some bad stretches. But the offense is the name of the game right now.”

Three freshmen and two transfers have played big roles. Sam Myers is batting .419 with 10 RBIs and fellow outfielder Chase Brunson is batting .390, and Ryder Robinson has played third and shortstop and is batting .345.

Second baseman and leadoff man Peyton Chatagnier, a transfer from Mississippi who played on the 2022 national championship team, is batting .319 with 14 walks, tied for most in the Big 12.

Wichita State transfer Payton Tolle, Kole Klecker and Zack Morris have been up and down as the weekend starters, but a bullpen headed by Zachary Cawyer and Braeden Sloan has been been solid.

IN THE POLLS

Wake Forest (10-1) remains the consensus No. 1 team in the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America polls. The Demon Deacons went 4-0 last week, including a one-run win over Binghamton.

Arkansas (9-2) is No. 2 and LSU (11-1) is No. 3 by D1Baseball. Those teams remain flip-flopped by Baseball America.

ROLLING RAZORBACKS

Arkansas starters Hagen Smith (12), Brady Tygart (10) and Mason Molina (10) recorded double-digit strikeouts in a sweep of Murray State, and the staff is averaging a nation-leading 14.8 per nine innings.

Over the last eight games, Arkansas starters have allowed three runs on 15 hits and eight walks while combining for a 0.69 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 39 innings.

RAKING RYLEY

Morehead State’s Ryley Preece led the nation with five weekend home runs as the Eagles’ won two of three against Butler.

The reigning Ohio Valley Conference player of the year homered twice Friday and Saturday and hit a grand slam on Sunday. He finished the series 7 for 12 with 10 RBIs. His seven homers for the season are tied for third nationally.

HUGE OUTING

Winthrop left-hander Riley Huge set a national season high with 20 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against Maine on Saturday. No Division I pitcher had fanned more batters since 2017.

Huge has a nation-high 37 strikeouts in 20 innings. He had 38 in 34 innings last season.

CLEANUP SPOT

Two-way star Jac Caglianone starred on the mound and at the plate for Florida in Sunday’s 8-4 series-clinching win at Miami. Caglianone threw six shutout innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts and went 3 for 5 with a home run. The Gators went deep a season-high five times. … Clemson took a pair of 5-4 wins against rival South Carolina. Nolan Nawrocki’s solo homer in the sixth inning gave the Tigers the lead for good Sunday. Andrew Ciufo hit a walkoff solo homer with two outs in the 12th inning on Saturday. … Cal State Northridge has won eight straight games for the first time since 2016 after sweeping Nevada. … Tennessee swept Bowling Green to extend its win streak to 10. The Volunteers have swept 13 of 15 nonconference home series since 2020.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports