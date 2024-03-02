San Diego knocks off Pacific 81-69, deals Tigers 16th loss in row

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 30 points to help San Diego beat Pacific 81-69 on Saturday night, handing the Tigers their 16th straight defeat.

Turner was 9-for-19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (17-14, 7-9 West Coast Conference). Wayne McKinney III scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Deven Dahlke hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Donovan Williams finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers (6-25, 0-16). Tan Yildizoglu added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Makai Richards added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.