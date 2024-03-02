Skip to Content
Marshall, Tilly help Santa Clara knock off San Francisco 69-62

Published 7:06 pm

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. and Christoph Tilly scored 16 points apiece to help Santa Clara defeat San Francisco 69-62 on Saturday night.

Marshall had eight rebounds and Tilly grabbed seven for the Broncos (19-12, 10-6 West Coast Conference). Adama Bal totaled 10 points and six boards.

Ryan Beasley finished with 18 points, four steals and two blocks for the Dons (22-9, 11-5). Marcus Williams contributed 12 points and four assists. Jonathan Mogbo pitched in with 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

