Coleman scores 31, Hawaii beats UC Riverside 76-73 in OT

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Noel Coleman’s 31 points led Hawaii over UC Riverside 76-73 in overtime on Saturday night.

Nate Pickens made a layup to open the scoring in OT but Hawaii score nine of the next 10 points to take a 74-68 lead when Coleman hit a 3-pointer with 54 seconds to play.

Coleman added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 0 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin McKoy was 3-of-9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Pickens finished with 16 points for the Highlanders (13-17, 8-10). UC Riverside also got 15 points, six rebounds and five assists from Barrington Hargress. Kyle Owens also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Owens made a layup that tied it at 65-all with 12 seconds left in regulation and eventually forced overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.