Cal State Bakersfield beats Cal Poly 68-56, hands Mustangs 18th straight defeat

Published 9:21 pm

By The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins scored 21 points to help Cal State Bakersfield defeat Cal Poly 68-56 on Saturday night, handing the Mustangs their 18th loss in a row.

Higgins added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-17, 8-11 Big West Conference). Dalph Panopio had 10 points and Fidelis Okereke hit three 3-pointers and scored nine.

Kobe Sanders had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Mustangs (4-26, 0-18). Justin Page added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

