Cal Baptist wins 88-52 against UT Rio Grande Valley as Washington leads with 20 points

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington’s 20 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 88-52 on Saturday night.

Washington was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (15-14, 8-10 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. The Lancers snapped a six-game skid.

Daylen Williams led the way for the Vaqueros (6-23, 2-16) with 21 points and nine rebounds. Elijah Elliott added 14 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. The loss was the Vaqueros’ 12th straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Cal Baptist visits UT Arlington and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Tech.

