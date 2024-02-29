Loyola Marymount wins 96-62 against San Diego

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Johnston scored 26 points as Loyola Marymount beat San Diego 96-62 on Thursday.

Johnston had five assists for the Lions (12-17, 5-10 West Coast Conference). Dominick Harris shot 6 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Alex Merkviladze shot 5 for 8 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jimmy Oladokun Jr. led the Toreros (16-14, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. San Diego also got 14 points from Kevin Patton Jr.. In addition, Deuce Turner finished with 14 points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 1:53 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Harris led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 36-32 at the break. Loyola Marymount extended its lead to 59-37 during the second half, fueled by a 20-2 scoring run. Johnston scored a team-high 20 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

These two teams both play Saturday. Loyola Marymount visits Portland and San Diego hosts Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.