Brewton scores 26 as CSU Fullerton defeats Long Beach State 76-71

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton scored 26 points as CSU Fullerton beat Long Beach State 76-71 on Thursday.

Brewton also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Titans (13-16, 6-11 Big West Conference). John Square Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line. Grayson Carper had 12 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Jadon Jones led the way for the Beach (18-11, 10-7) with 23 points and three blocks. Long Beach State also got 15 points and six rebounds from AJ George. In addition, Lassina Traore had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

These two teams both play Saturday. CSU Fullerton hosts UCSB and Long Beach State visits UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.