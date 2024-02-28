Anthony Kim is joining LIV Golf for the rest of 2024. And maybe beyond

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Kim returns from nearly a 12-year hiatus to join LIV Golf and will play the remainder of the season in the Saudi-funded league as an individual.

LIV Golf announced Wednesday that the 38-year-old Californian is joining the league as a wild card, meaning he will not be affiliated with any of the 13 teams. Hudson Swafford is the other player guaranteed to play all the individual events.

Kim makes his debut Friday at LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour before departing with injuries, Kim has been out of the public eye since he walked off the course at Quail Hollow and straight to the parking lot when he withdrew after one round of the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2012.

Kim will have a chance to accrue points that would lead to him earning a spot on one of LIV’s teams for the 2025 season.

Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion of LIV Golf Jeddah. Koepka, a five-time major champion, was finishing up his college career at Florida State when Kim last played competitively.

