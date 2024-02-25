Kiki Iriafen, Cameron Brink lead No. 3 Stanford past Arizona State, 81-67

By ERIC HE

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 22 points and 20 rebounds, Cameron Brink added 14 points and No. 3 Stanford beat Arizona State 81-67 on Sunday, responding after an upset loss to Arizona at home two days earlier without Brink.

Brink, who also had nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, returned from an illness and had a strong all-around performance in her last regular- season home contest.

Stanford (24-4, 13-3 Pac-12) hosted its final regular-season Pac-12 home game, with the Cardinal moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference next season and Arizona State (11-17, 3-1) going to the Big 12.

Stanford has beaten Arizona State 12 straight times. The Cardinal, looking to lock up the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament next month, maintained at least a one-game cushion over both No. 7 Southern California and No. 9 Oregon State with two games to play.

Jalyn Brown led Arizona State with 18 points. After the Sun Devils cut it to 43-37 late in the third quarter, Stanford answered with back-to-back layups by Nunu Agara and Iriafen to push the lead back to double figures to start the fourth.

The Cardinal pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Sun Devils 23-8 after a tight first quarter. A 3-pointer by Jzaniya Harriel off an assist by Brink opened up a double-digit advantage for Stanford, which took a 36-23 lead into halftime.

Brink was held scoreless until midway through the second quarter, when she powered to the basket for a layup plus the foul. She had 10 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils ended the Pac-12 regular season with just one road win. Arizona State, which has not beaten Stanford since 2018, will see much less of the Cardinal moving forward.

Stanford: The Cardinal control their own destiny to claim the regular season conference title outright, poised to earn the top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament if they win their final two games regardless of other scores.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts No. 12 UCLA on Thursday night.

Stanford: At No. 9 Oregon State on Thursday night.

