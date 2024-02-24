Tyson, Cone allow California to hold off Oregon, 69-64

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson and Jalen Cone each hit a pair of free throws in the final 23 seconds to allow California to hold off Oregon 69-64 Saturday to win its third straight game and sweep both Oregon schools in Haas Pavilion.

The Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) clinched its first winning home record since the 2019-20 season with its win over Oregon State on Thursday, and the win over the Ducks gave them 10 home-court victories with one home game left on their schedule — the regular-season finale with Stanford. Their nine conference wins are the program’s most since winning 10 in 2016-17.

Cone hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Cal in front for good, 46-44, with 11:23 left. Oregon cut its deficit to 60-59 after Jermaine Couisnard hit two free throws with 2:38 left, but Cone answered with a 3 and Fardaws Aimaq pushed the lead to 65-60 with a layup with under a minute left.

Tyson finished 11 of 23 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to lead Cal with 27 points. Cone hit 3 of 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points and Aimaq pulled down 14 rebounds to go with eight points.

Couisnard was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points to lead Oregon (18-9, 10-6). N’Faly Dante had 15 points and nine rebounds and Jadrian Tracey added 10 points.

California travels to face Colorado Wednesday. Oregon plays host to Oregon State Wednesday.

