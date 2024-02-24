Tarleton State beats Cal Baptist 82-65 for eighth straight victory

By The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Devon Barnes scored 33 points as Tarleton State cruised to its eighth straight victory, beating California Baptist 82-65 on Saturday night.

Barnes also had five rebounds and three steals for the Texans (20-7, 13-3 Western Athletic Conference). Adam Moussa finished with 11 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo led the Lancers (14-13, 7-9) with 17 points and five assists. Yvan Ouedraogo and Scotty Washington added 13 points apiece with Ouedraogo adding seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.