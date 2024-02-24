Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore score in the shootout to lead Kings to 3-2 victory over Ducks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored in the shootout as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks in the shootout.

Kevin Fiala, who had a goal and an assist, could not convert in the third round. It was up to David Rittich to stop Alex Killorn to preserve the victory for the Kings, who have nine straight victories over their Southern California rivals.

Drew Doughty also had a goal and an assist and Adrian Kempe had a pair of assists to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 10 games. Rittich stopped 22 shots for the win.

Jakob Silfverberg and Sam Carrick scored for Anaheim while John Gibson made 48 saves.

Los Angeles outshot Anaheim 50-24. Both of the Kings goals came on the power play.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period.

Silfverberg opened the scoring at 9:33 with a shot from the left faceoff circle to snap an eight-game goal drought. It also marked the first time in seven home games that the Kings had allowed a power-play goal.

Fiala evened it six minutes later with a high shot from the left faceoff circle that Gibson wasn’t able to snag with his glove.

Carrick put the Ducks back up 2-1 at 9:08 of the second period, when he scored a short-handed goal on a tip-in to complete a 2-on-1 rush.

Doughty made it 2-all at 14:24 on a wrist shot from the point for his sixth power-play goal of the season. It also marked the third time in six games the Ducks have allowed at least two power-play goals.

Los Angeles’ Mikey Anderson was out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured during the third period of Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Nashville and is week-to-week, according to interim coach Jim Hiller.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Kings: Open a three-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl