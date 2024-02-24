Loyola Marymount knocks off Pacific 86-63

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Justice Hill scored 24 points, Alex Merkviladze added 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Loyola Marymount beat Pacific 86-63 on Saturday night.

Hill also contributed seven assists for the Lions (11-17, 4-10 West Coast Conference). Lars Thiemann added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Lions broke a seven-game slide.

The Tigers (6-24, 0-15) were led by Greg Outlaw, who recorded 15 points. Tyler Beard added eight points and four assists for Pacific. Moe Odum also had eight points. The loss was the Tigers’ 15th in a row.

Hill scored 14 points to help LMU build a 39-30 lead at the break. Loyola Marymount pulled away with a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 16 points.

