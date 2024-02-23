Shaw scores twice and US women down Argentina 4-0 in Gold Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jaedyn Shaw scored a pair of goals and the United States went up 3-0 within the first 20 minutes before going on to defeat Argentina 4-0 on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

Shaw, 19, scored in the 10th and 18th minute, while veteran Alex Morgan added a third goal off a header in the 19th. Lindsey Horan converted a penalty kick in the 77th.

“It’s good to get on the score sheet and we were really attacking minded tonight. Getting three goals in 20 minutes or less is great,” Morgan said.

Shaw became the youngest player to score three goals in her first six national team appearances. She was also the fifth youngest player to score in a competitive match for the team.

Morgan started after joining the team earlier this week as an injury replacement for Mia Fishel, who tore a ligament in her right knee in practice.

Morgan, who normally wears No. 13, is wearing Fishel’s No. 7 for the duration of the tournament because of CONCACAF rules.

Morgan came in as a substitute in the U.S. team’s opening game of the tournament, a 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night. She converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to wrap up the scoring.

Olivia Moultrie, 18, scored twice Tuesday. Combined with Shaw, it was the first time that two different teenagers have scored multiple goals in back-to-back games for the United States.

“Obviously we’re going through a bit of a transition period, but I think it’s cool when they’re coming in and they’re fitting right in,” midfielder Rose Lavelle said about the young players. “There’s not any drop in the level. They’re coming in and and they are bringing what they are great at and helping elevate the team.”

Mariana Larroquette, who had an attempt for Argentina from distance that hit the crossbar earlier in the match, nearly scored after Shaw’s first goal but Argentina was ruled offside.

The United States was given the penalty in the 75th minute because of Miriam Mayorga’s handball. Mayorga also got sent off with a second yellow card, taking Argentina down to 10 players for the rest of the match.

“I thought that we did a really good job of putting ourselves in these repeated moments … trying to create these goalscoring moments that are predictable for us and less predicable for the opponent,” interim U.S. coach Twila Kilgore said.

Kilgore is serving as head coach until Emma Hayes finishes the season with Chelsea and becomes the new U.S. coach in May.

Argentina opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Mexico in Group A on Tuesday. The United States will play Mexico on Monday in the final match of the group stage.

Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic 8-0 earlier Friday.

There are three groups of four teams playing in the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup. Matches are also being playing in San Diego and Houston.

