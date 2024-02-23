LeBron scores 30 points, Davis handles Wembanyama’s strong effort in Lakers’ 123-118 win over Spurs

By GREG BEACHAM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Anthony Davis had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ seventh victory in nine games, 123-118 over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his first road game against the Lakers. The French rookie sensation scored 16 points in a dominant first quarter, but Davis answered his fellow No. 1 overall pick’s challenge with impressive play in the next two quarters while the Lakers maintained their lead.

Davis sat out the entire fourth quarter of the second game in a back-to-back set, and Jaxson Hayes performed capably in his place against Wembanyama while the Lakers cruised to their 12th win in 18 games. San Antonio finished on a 17-5 run in the final 3 1/2 minutes to trim the final margin considerably.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and six assists on his 28th birthday, while Rui Hachimura added 17 points for the Lakers, who haven’t been able to move higher ninth place in the Western Conference standings despite their surge in recent weeks. Los Angeles returned from the All-Star break with a loss to Golden State on Thursday.

But James came back strong after missing the Lakers’ last two games to rest his sore ankle, although he played in the All-Star Game in between.

Wembanyama embraced his first opportunity to play underneath the Lakers’ wall of championship banners by getting off to a brilliant start, racking up 13 points and three rebounds while drawing two fouls from Davis in the game’s first six minutes alone. He was up to 20 points by halftime, but was just 2 for 6 after halftime.

Malaki Branham scored 17 points and Jeremy Sochan had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost three straight and 10 of 11. They’re 1-6 on their nine-game annual Rodeo Road Trip.

San Antonio snapped its franchise-record losing streak at 18 games in these teams’ last meeting in December.

