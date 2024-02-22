Skip to Content
Tait-Jones lead UC San Diego over UC Riverside 77-65

Published 9:32 pm

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as UC San Diego beat UC Riverside 77-65 on Thursday night.

Hayden Gray scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tritons (18-9, 12-3 Big West Conference). Francis Nwaokorie also scored 16.

Kaleb Smith finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (12-16, 7-9). Barrington Hargress added 15 points and six assists. Nate Pickens had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

