Skip to Content
ap-california-news

San Antonio and Brewton score 20 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton over Cal Poly 68-50

By
Published 9:17 pm

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tory San Antonio and Dominic Brewton 20 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 68-50 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

San Antonio had six rebounds for the Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West Conference). Antwan Robinson had 10 points for the Titans, who ended a five-game losing streak.

Quentin Jones led the way for the Mustangs (4-23, 0-15) with 14 points and two steals. Kobe Sanders added 10 points and seven rebounds for Cal Poly. In addition, Justin Page finished with nine points. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to 15 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content