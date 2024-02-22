O’Neil, Knapper propel Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 65-55

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Johnny O’Neil and Brenton Knapper scored 15 points apiece and Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 65-55 on Thursday night.

O’Neil also had nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-10, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Knapper sank two 3-pointers. Camaron Tongue had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Justin Wright had 19 points to lead the Lions (10-17, 3-10), who have lost seven in a row. Alex Merkviladze added 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Lars Thiemann scored 10.

Santa Clara, which trailed 32-28 at halftime, used a 13-0 run in the second half to take a 62-45 lead with 3:43 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.