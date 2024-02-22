Johnson scores 24, rallies UC Davis past Cal State Northridge 66-65

By The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 24 points and made two free throws with six seconds remaining to rally UC Davis to a 66-65 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to get the Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West Conference) within a point, added five assists and three steals. Leo DeBruhl had 14 points and Kane Milling scored 11.

Dionte Bostick finished with 23 points and two steals for the Matadors (17-11, 8-8). De’Sean Allen-Eikens totaled 21 points and four assists. Gianni Hunt pitched in with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.