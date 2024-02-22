Hohn scores 19, guides UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 81-69

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn scored 19 points to lead UC Irvine to an 81-69 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Hohn made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and 7 of 10 free throws for the Anteaters (20-7, 13-2 Big West Conference). He added six rebounds. Freshman Derin Saran made all eight of his foul shots and scored 16 off the bench. Andre Henry pitched in with 15 points and six boards.

Yohan Traore had 22 points and five rebounds to pace the Gauchos (14-12, 7-9). Ajay Mitchell finished with 17 points, six boards and three steals. Freshman reserve Jason Fontenet II totaled 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

