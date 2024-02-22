Skip to Content
George leads Long Beach State over Cal State Bakersfield 79-66

Published 10:31 pm

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — AJ George’s 18 points helped Long Beach State defeat CSU Bakersfield 79-66 on Thursday.

George had seven rebounds for the Beach (18-9, 10-5 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points with six rebounds. Marcus Tsohonis also scored 15.

Kaleb Higgins led the way for the Roadrunners (10-17, 5-11) with 23 points and four assists. Corey Stephenson added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

