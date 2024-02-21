Ajayi scores 30 as Pepperdine downs Pacific 89-70

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi’s 30 points led Pepperdine past Pacific 89-70 on Wednesday.

Ajayi had 17 rebounds and three steals for the Waves (12-17, 5-9 West Coast Conference). Malik Moore scored 20 points, shooting 8 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jevon Porter had 16 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Tigers (6-23, 0-14) were led in scoring by Cam Denson, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Moe Odum added 15 points for Pacific. Donovan Williams also had 13 points and two steals. The loss was the Tigers’ 14th in a row.

Pepperdine took the lead with 19:15 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Ajayi led their team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 46-25 at the break. Pepperdine was outscored by Pacific in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Moore led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Pepperdine visits San Francisco and Pacific squares off against Loyola Marymount at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.