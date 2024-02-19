POLL ALERT: Southern California climbs to No. 7 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still a unanimous No. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Southern California climbs to No. 7 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still a unanimous No. 1.
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Southern California climbs to No. 7 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still a unanimous No. 1.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.