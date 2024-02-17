Pepperdine earns 91-70 victory against Portland

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi’s 26 points helped Pepperdine defeat Portland 91-70 on Saturday night.

Ajayi had eight rebounds for the Waves (11-17, 4-9 West Coast Conference). Jevon Porter scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added three blocks. Malik Moore shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Pilots (9-19, 3-10) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Vukasin Masic added 17 points and three steals for Portland. In addition, Bol Dengdit finished with 12 points.

Ajayi scored 15 points in the first half to help the Waves build a 52-36 lead at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.