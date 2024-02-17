Skip to Content
Leuchten puts up 14 as UC Irvine takes down CSU Bakersfield 77-71

By
Published 10:27 pm

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 14 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Bakersfield 77-71 on Saturday night.

Leuchten added four steals and three blocks for the Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West Conference). Andre Henry added 13 points. Devin Tillis and Justin Hohn scored 11 points apiece.

Kaleb Higgins led the Roadrunners (10-16, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Jaden Alexander, Fidelis Okereke and Modestas Kancleris each scored 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

associatedpress

