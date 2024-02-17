Leuchten puts up 14 as UC Irvine takes down CSU Bakersfield 77-71

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten’s 14 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Bakersfield 77-71 on Saturday night.

Leuchten added four steals and three blocks for the Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West Conference). Andre Henry added 13 points. Devin Tillis and Justin Hohn scored 11 points apiece.

Kaleb Higgins led the Roadrunners (10-16, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Jaden Alexander, Fidelis Okereke and Modestas Kancleris each scored 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.