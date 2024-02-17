Skip to Content
Jones scores 22, Long Beach State defeats Cal State Northridge 87-73

By
Published 7:36 pm

By The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones scored 22 points as Long Beach State beat Cal State Northridge 87-73 on Saturday night.

Jones shot 6 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Beach (17-9, 9-5 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore added 18 points and 15 rebounds. AJ George had 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Matadors (17-10, 8-7) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Dionte Bostick added 18 points and Bryan Ndjonga scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

