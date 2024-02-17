Colorado rallies from 16 points down to beat USC 92-89 in double OT

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 30 points and Colorado rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat Southern California 92-89 in double overtime on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) got 18 points and eight rebounds from Tristan da Silva and 14 points by Cody Williams, who had seven of their 21 turnovers.

Simpson and Williams began the second OT with four fouls each. Simpson hit a 3-pointer and the Buffs made six straight free throws for a 92-89 lead. Simpson was held to a season-low four points at UCLA on Thursday.

Boogie Ellis scored 30 points for USC but missed his final three shots, including an airball as time expired.

Colorado’s Luke O’Brien dunked to tie the game at 73-all with 3 seconds left in regulation. Kobe Johnson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer that sent it to the first overtime.

In the first five-minute extra session, Simpson’s layup gave the Buffaloes their first lead since early in the game. O’Brien scored and Da Silva hit a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 83-79.

Ellis got fouled and hit both free throws and Isaiah Collier’s layup tied it at 83-all. Da Silva missed a jumper from the left corner to force the second OT.

Collier added 25 points and nine assists. The spiraling Trojans (10-16, 4-11) were trying to win two in a row for the first time since early January. Bronny James had two points and two assists in 14 minutes and didn’t play in overtime.

Trailing by 16, the Buffs outscored the Trojans 17-3 to close to 68-66. Simpson had eight points and Williams had four straight in the spurt.

Another 3-pointer by Simpson pulled the Buffs within one. Williams fouled DJ Rodman on a 3-point attempt, and Rodman made 2 of 3 for a 72-69 lead.

Da Silva scored on a backdoor layup and the Buffs again trailed by one. Collier missed a 3-pointer, but stole the ball from Williams at the other end and got fouled. He missed the first and made the second.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffs salvaged a split in LA, having lost 64-60 at UCLA. They’re looking at a shot to snag a top-four seed and earn a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC: The Trojans hit the road next weekend for the first of three straight away games. They’re 1-8 on the road and have lost seven in a row, their longest such skid since dropping nine straight away from home in 2014-15. If the Trojans need incentive, they have chances to knock off the Pac-12’s second-place team (Washington State) and first-place (Arizona).

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts Utah on Feb. 24 to open a three-game homestand.

USC: Visits UCLA on Feb. 24 after losing to the Bruins by 15 points last month.

