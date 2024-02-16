Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined $35,000 for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing game officials and questioning their integrity.

The NBA announced the fine Friday for Lue.

The fine was related to the veteran coach’s comments to his team Wednesday night after the Clippers’ victory at Golden State. Lue got two separate technical fouls early in the fourth quarter, and he was ejected after a brief skirmish between the teams.

The Clippers rallied from a significant deficit after Lue’s ejection, roaring back to beat the Warriors 130-125. Lue was then caught on video in an apparently semi-public area near the Clippers’ locker room at Chase Center as he yelled to his players and staff: “Where the refs at now? Cheating. That’s all they be doing.”

Lue also was captured yelling: “Where James at? The referee. I want to kick him in the mouth.”

James Williams was one of the three officials working the game.

Lue’s Clippers have been on a profound roll since the start of December, going 28-7 with newcomer James Harden and emerging as a significant contender for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Lue is in his fourth season in charge of the Clippers after leading them to three playoff appearances and the team’s first Western Conference finals appearance. He won an NBA title in his first year as a head coach with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016, and Cleveland also reached the next two NBA Finals.

