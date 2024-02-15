Turner scores 17 off the bench, San Diego downs Portland 71-66

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 17 points off the bench to help lead San Diego past Portland 71-66 on Thursday night.

Turner added six rebounds for the Toreros (16-11, 6-6 West Coast Conference). PJ Hayes had 14 points and Kevin Patton Jr. scored 13.

Tyler Harris finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pilots (9-18, 3-9). Bol Dengdit added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tyler Robertson had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.